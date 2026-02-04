Channing Tatum shares update following 'separated shoulder' surgery

Channing Tatum posts snap from hospital as he undergoes surgery

Channing Tatum is resting in a hospital bed; he explains the reason is a surgery for his "separated shoulder."



Updating fans, he shares a black-and-white photo wearing a hospital gown on Instagram, with a caption, "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it."

In addition, he shares a series of X-Ray photos, one of which shows a large screw holding the bones of his upper arm.

“Separated shoulder,” he pens, in another picture on Instagram Stories, he writes, “Screwed shoulder. Yay."

The Magic Mike star's girlfriend, Inka Williams, poured her love for him in the comment section, writing, “Big bad wolf we got disss.”

It is unclear how Tatum suffered his injury. But in a recent interview, he revealed he had an injury while doing a stunt in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, he shared it was not pain but the recovery phase that frustrated him as he is ageing.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” he told Variety. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like … I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”

Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theatres on Dec. 18.