Michael J. Fox aura sweeps Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford raves about Michael J. Fox in 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford is raving about his role in the Apple TV series Shrinking, in which he portrays a character with Parkinson's.



But in the show's latest season, Michael J. Fox appeared, which was significant given that he had retired from acting due to the same disease the series focuses on.

Ford warmly recalls working with him in season three, stating it is important for him to portray the character right because he is sharing a screen with an actor who has been suffering from the disease since 1991.

“It was a bit daunting when I thought about it, because I am representing a character that has Parkinson’s, and Michael, of course, has the real thing,” he says on a panel part of Apple TV’s inaugural press day in Santa Monica. "I’ve always felt a real sense of responsibility for getting that part of my story right."

He gushes about his co-star Fox, stating, "But Michael is an extraordinary, generous and lovely fellow, who I did not know at all and had a chance to, just working on this show."

Ford did not stop there; he further praised Fox, saying, "It was an extraordinary experience to work with him. He is such a powerful presence. Such grace and courage and indomitability, and some of that, I hope, will help me color my portrayal of a character with Parkinson’s.”

“That’s the serious part of it. But the fun part of it was there as well. It was an extraordinary experience, I think for all of us, to be with Michael and see how he does what he does. He’s so funny as well.”

Shrinking is streaming on Apple TV.