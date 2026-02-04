Photo: Kim Kardashian wants to have happy life with Sir Lewis Hamilton post three splits: Source

Kim Kardashian has not given up on love yet.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the business mogul is up for another high-profile relationship with the F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, whom she considers as her Mr. Right.

Kim Kardashian, who is the second eldest of the controversial Kardashian family is back into her dating era.

Recently, she was seen glowing on her date with the seven-time Formula One World Champion in Paris.

"She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently," a source told the outlet.

The 45-year-old fashion icon's family fully supported her decision after her history of dysfunctional relationships.

“Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through.”

Previously, on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the brunette beauty was seen discussing her relationship with her former husband Kanye West while admitting her mixed feelings about her standing relationship with the rapper and thinking of him as part of her family.

“At the end of the day, we're always family.“

"I always look at it that way, no matter what's going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I've always said that," she shared.

The reality TV star has her priorities sorted as she opened up about what she looks for in a partner by saying, “Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable. Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing," she stated.