Photo: Chris Hemsworth addresses major downside of playing Thor

Chris Hemsworth has shared how the iconic superhero role did not help him grow.

In a new chat with The Guardian, the acting sensation reflected on playing the iconic role of Thor while comparing it to his more stripped-back performance in Crime 101, Bart Layton’s cool procedural thriller.

Opening up about his latest role, the actor admitted the experience left him feeling vulnerable in ways he had not expected.

Speaking of the project, he said, “I felt quite exposed in this role.”

He went on to explain that, unlike his time playing larger-than-life characters, this performance required him to shed the protective layers he had relied on in the past.

“I wasn’t able to hide behind a vocal quality or posture the way I could with Thor and these larger characters. It was about doing the opposite.”

When Hemsworth was first cast as Thor, he confessed he was “far more uncomfortable and goofy” than he was willing to present publicly.

He admitted that when the cameras weren’t rolling, he struggled with severe performance anxiety and panic attacks, but the physical transformation helped him feel less intimidated.

As a result, he trained his body, lowered his voice and adopted a more imposing posture, which helped him occupy space with confidence.

“I felt like, ‘OK, cool, no one can f*** with me.’ Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”