J.K. Rowling sets the record straight on Jeffrey Epstein's invitation
Jeffrey Epstein, at the time, was unable to attend the opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway
J.K. Rowling is setting the record straight following speculations linking her to an invitation handed out to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to attend the opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.
In newly released documents from the Epstein files, there was an invitation to a disgraced financier that caught the attention of the eagle-eyed observer, particularly since he had been convicted at the time.
In the wake of rumours that Rowling invited him, the author herself addresses the matter, stating, “This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything.”
A look into the details reveals it was actually the play's producer, Colin Callender, who sent the invitation after Peggy Siegel, who was an associate of Epstein, requested him that a “very important friend wanted to come see the spectacle.”
According to Deadline, the Playground Entertainment head confirmed he was not aware of who the friend was.
Ultimately, the documents revealed Epstein could not enter the Broadway show because his name was not on the guest list, leaving him unable to attend the opening.
