Prince Harry, Meghan Markle firmly respond to calls for healing royal rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle firmly respond to calls to mend royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refuse to succumb to public pressure in the wake of soaring tensions with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Canada to kick off upcoming iteration of Invictus Games, responded to the three-day ultimatum to heal their rift with royals.

Speaking to The Mirror, a rep for the couple said: "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here.

“They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken,” they added.

The reaction comes after royal editor Hannah Furness demanded Harry and Meghan to “prove their discretion” if they want to salvage their relationship with the senior members of the royal family.

The journalist wrote for The Telegraph, "The next three days will be make or break. More than ever before, the Sussexes must make a decision."

"If they want to salvage a relationship with the remaining Royal family, they must prove their discretion. In palace terms, that means keeping schtum," she added.

The latest response from the former royal couple follows the many attempts to defend their latest actions, including relaunching their website under the banner of Sussex.com and announcing the surname change of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Sussex.