King Charles returns Prince Harry's smile with his surprising decision

Prince Harry seems to be in celebrating mood after his meeting with ailing dad King Charles who seemingly returned the Duke's smile by giving him go ahead signal.

The Duke of Sussex was touched by his father's gesture as he kept his helicopter waiting so he could personally welcome Harry at his London home even after being opposed by some of the royal aides and senior members.

Since his meeting with his father, lilies are dancing on Harry's cheeks as the monarch's "significant” decision to delay his travel plans for his son has lightened something good in his heart as the 75-year-old appeared defying criticism over meeting with his estranged son who used some bad words for his wife and other royal members in his book Spare.

Now it seems as Harry and Meghan have been allowed to do what he want as returned to the spotlight with a bang.

Meghan and Harry have launched a brand new website, announced a new podcast partnership and travelled to Canada to attend a launch event for the 2025 Invictus Games at the same time.

There were speculations that the King Charles and William were in not on the same page to welcome Harry back to the family. However, Harry's gesture to fly across the Atlantic at short notice melted down the King's heart who seemingly angered the heir to the throne to receive the Duke.