Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s kind gesture for charity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate signed jersey to charity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated a valuable piece of merchandise to charity.



Together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have given a charity a valuable donation: the tight end's Kansas City Chiefs jersey, autographed by both the player and his pop star girlfriend.

The highly sought-after item will be auctioned off on Saturday, according to Page Six.

The pair gave it to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children, a nonprofit that helps under-19-year-olds in Guelph or Wellington County, Ontario, Canada, who are coping with serious diseases.

It also features a picture of the pair cuddling after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the AFC Championship on 28 January. In the picture, the 34-year-old singer is shown with her arm around her significant other while wearing a red jumper.

Unfortunately for Swifties everywhere, the item will only be accessible to those who attend the 8th Annual Curl for Kids Winter Bonspiel on February 18th, which is organised by the charity.

Unfortunately for Swifties everywhere, the item will only be accessible to those who attend the 8th Annual Curl for Kids Winter Bonspiel on February 18th, which is organised by the charity.

While Swift has not previously supported this particular charity, one important member of the Guelph Wish Fund for Children team has connections in the sports world and arranged the donations.

Swift started dating Kelce in July 2023 and has since become a regular at his football games across the nation, including the Super Bowl on February 11.