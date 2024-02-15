Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes mourn victims of Chiefs parade shooting

At least two people were killed and over twenty injured at the Kansas City Chiefs SB parade Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade took a tragic turn on Wednesday.

Two people were killed from the over twenty people that were shot at the deadly mass shooting at the rally near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, according to multiple reports.

One of the deceased was identified as local radio disc jockey Lisa Lope-Galvan, who succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Per a press conference by Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson, at least 22 people were struck by gunfire, of whom 15 suffered life-threatening wounds. Furthermore, 11 of those injured by gunfire were children aged 6 to 15.

The Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce offered his condolences on X (previously Twitter) “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

“Horrible and traumatizing,” Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote on her Instagram stories.

Where was Taylor Swift during the shooting at KC parade?

Taylor Swift was not present during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting. Instead, she is currently in Melbourne, Australia, in preparation for upcoming Eras Tour shows.

Who was the Chiefs parade shooter?

Three people are currently in custody for the investigation into the Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting.