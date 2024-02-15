Maya Hawke drops new single ahead of 'Chaos Angel'

Maya Hawke is making waves once again, not on the Upside Down this time, but on the music scene. Today, she announced her highly anticipated third studio album, Chaos Angel, dropping alongside its lead single, the introspective and powerful Missing Out.

Following the critical acclaim of her previous albums, Blush in 2020 and Moss in 2022, Chaos Angel marks a new chapter in Hawke's musical journey. Scheduled for release on May 31st via Mom+Pop Records, the album promises a deeper exploration of personal themes like love, loss, and self-discovery.

Collaborating with longtime partner Christian Lee Hutson, along with Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe, Hawke delves into a soundscape that is both introspective and captivating.

Missing Out, the album's lead single, arrives with a stunning music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. Inspired by a year Hawke spent living near her younger brother's college, the song takes on a bittersweet tone, reflecting on the desire to recapture lost experiences and grapple with feelings of nostalgia.

"'Missing Out' is about that feeling of wishing you could go back in time and do things differently," Hawke shared in a recent interview. "But ultimately, it's about accepting where you are and moving forward."

The melancholic melody, paired with Hawke's raw and emotive vocals, paints a vivid picture of longing and acceptance.

Early reviews have been positive, praising the song's vulnerability and depth. Rolling Stone called it "a hauntingly beautiful exploration of missed opportunities," while Pitchfork described it as "a mature and introspective leap forward for Hawke."

With Chaos Angel on the horizon and Missing Out setting the stage, Maya Hawke is poised to further solidify her position as a multi-faceted artist, proving that her talent extends far beyond Upside Down battles and Hawkins High hallways.