Kim Zolciak's selling Cartier LOVE Bracelet for $5K on VDAY for money

Kim Zolciak liquidates luxury assets amid financial crunch.

Kim Zolciak made a significant move amidst her ongoing financial struggles with estranged husband Kroy Biermann by putting up a piece of her jewelry for sale on Valentine's Day.

The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram platform on Wednesday to offer followers an up-close view of a silver Cartier LOVE bracelet she listed for $5000.

In a video shared on her account, Kim showcased the elegant bangle, twisting her wrist to highlight its various angles.

She captioned the post with details about the item, stating it was a size 16 and emphasizing that the close-up footage had no filter applied.

This online sale follows closely on the heels of another financial decision by Kim, who recently sold her skincare line, Kashmere Kollections.

Created in 2016, the line was acquired by 310 Nutrition LLC nearly a week ago, marking a strategic move amid her ongoing financial concerns.

These sales come amid Kim's efforts to alleviate financial strain, including the sale of luxury items like a $7500 Chanel purse, following the listing of her Atlanta home for $6 million in October.

Despite their shared residence, Kim and Kroy continue to navigate their divorce proceedings, with a judge ruling that Kim must relocate to the home's finished basement while he remains in the former couple's bedroom.

Their relationship has been marked by reconciliations and separations amidst ongoing financial challenges, including allegations by Kroy in May regarding Kim's purported gambling losses amounting to $1.5 million.

These accusations surfaced following a domestic dispute at their Milton, Georgia mansion, prompting police involvement.