Real reason behind Katy Perry's shocking departure from 'American Idol'

Katy Perry surprised her fans with her shock career announcement in a recent interview.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the 39-year-old singer revealed that she will quit her judging gig on American Idol after the upcoming season to focus on her new music.

A source close to ABC, which airs the singing competition series, revealed to The Mirror it came down to the singer’s conflict with the network over their refusal to increase her payrate.

Her concern stemmed from her desire to expand her family with fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom Katy currently shares daughter Daisy.

The Teenage Dream artist is also in demand following a successful Las Vegas residency on the heels of her studio album Smile, which concluded last year.

Hence, there are quite a few avenues the pop star is eager to make space for by giving up her position as a judge on the reality series after seven years.

Explaining her reason to quit the show to Kimmel, Perry simply said that she feels like “I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat”.