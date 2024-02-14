Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021

Jennifer Lopez got candid about the reason behind the demise of her relationship with her now-husband Ben Affleck the first time around.

The singer-actress is set to document her timeless love journey in her new album, This Is Me… Now, all the way from the early noughties when Lopez and Affleck first began their romance.

Speaking to Variety, the 54-year-old singer admitted that their initial relationship “crumbled under the weight of the pressure.”

Jennifer explained: “We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”

The pair were engaged in 2003, however, called it off after a year. The Batman alum went on to marry Jennifer Garner, while the Marry Me star tied the knot with Marc Anthony.

They both have children from their respective relationships.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance after splitting from their partners in 2021, sealing their love in a wedlock in Las Vegas in 2022.

Reflecting on their current state of relationship, the Jenny On The Block singer enthused: “Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer.”

“This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life,” Lopez added.