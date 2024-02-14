Michael Cera open to 'Barbie' spinoff exploring his quirky character

Michael Cera, who stole hearts with his portrayal of the awkward and endearing Allan in Greta Gerwig's hit film, has expressed his openness to a spinoff centred around his character.



During a recent interview by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the actor discussed Greta Gerwig’s eight-time Oscar-nominated film and his now-beloved take on Ken’s best friend.

“[It was an] amazing thing to be a part of,” he told Jimmy Fallon of being in the biggest film of 2023. “I mean, I couldn’t believe that I had a chance to be a part of it. It just came out of nowhere for me. I think I was like a last-minute replacement of someone, the person they actually wanted.”

Cera playfully acknowledged the unusual nature of such a project, given Allan's minimal dialogue and predominantly passive presence in the original film. "It would be kind of a weird movie, but I'm there," he said, hinting at the potential for an unconventional narrative."

The actor was taken aback to learn that there had been conjecture about a potential Allan spinoff when the late-night host questioned him about it.

“I think it would be kind of a weird movie, but I’m there,” he said. “He’s kind of like an inactive character. He kind of just stands [there]. For me, the biggest inspiration for the character was Hans Moleman, that character in The Simpsons. He just stands there all the time. For me, that’s like the core of the character.”