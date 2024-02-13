Julia Fox debuts shocking transformation featuring Shakespearean dress

Julia Fox is ethereal in her new transformation.
The Uncut Gems star debuted her shocking new look, her usually dark makeup and hair replaced with a striking bleach blonde – brows and all.
Ditching her usual grunge vibes for an ethereal pastel-themed ensemble – featuring the fondly dubbed “Shakespearean dress” – the 34-year-old actress turned heads at The Costume Ball during NYFW 2024.
In pictures from the soiree uploaded to her Instagram, she wore a taupe and lavender floor-length gown featuring a low-plunging corset that laced up with silky ribbon and a sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit.
But the real star of the show was her matching long locks – otherwise usually coloured a deep red – now glaring with a lavender hue.
Known for her out-of-this-world fashion choices, Fox’s bleached brows were reminiscent of her 2022 look where she rocked the browless look again – only then it played into her edgy and moody styles.
This time, Fox – who has opened up about the “red flags” in ex Kanye West in a 2023 interview with BBC Radio Woman’s Hour – opted for softer yet equally stunning look.
The contrast of a bright blue eyeshadow – a department she notoriously excels at – against her snowy brows completed her ice princess transformation.
