Julia Fox reveals shocking details on dating Kanye West, ‘It wasn’t a sustainable relationship’

Julia Fox and Kanye West's romance grabbed massive media attention. After breaking up with the rapper, Fox has now, shared details of the time she spent with him during the six-week fling, which ended last month, in her latest interview.

Speaking with the New York Times, the Uncut Gems actress revealed that she tried her best to make the relationship work but dating a ‘big personality like Ye was very hectic.

She told the outlet, ‘I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?’

Sharing more details on her break-up with the Donda star, Fox claimed that she has lost 15 lbs in a short space of time. ‘It just wasn’t sustainable,’ she added. ‘I lost like 15 pounds in that month.’

Julia and Ye were first linked after meeting on New Year’s Eve party in Miami. The couple dated throughout January 2022 and announced their split on Valentine’s Day.