Inside Amy Robach's 'intimate' marriage plans with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach opened up about her third marriage plans with T.J. Holmes, revealing that she wants it to be "a very intimate gathering."

As reported by People, during the recent episode of the couple's podcast, Amy & T.J., Holmes asked his partner about her ideal wedding day.

In response, she said, "Justice of the peace. Vegas."

To which the former Good Morning America host asked, "Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas? I thought only Elvis did them … That’s where you want to have it."

After sharing a joke, Robach added, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere."

"I think that's probably, if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away, the renowned TV personality said.

Holmes laughed at Robach's statement as he said, "Running to Fiji, okay. You want to get away. Alright."

For the unversed, Robach and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught in photos engaging in an extramarital affair.

After the controversy, the two finalised their divorces from their respective partners and have been romantically linked since then.

