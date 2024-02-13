Inside Amy Robach's 'intimate' marriage plans with T.J. Holmes 

Amy Robach opened up about her third marriage plans with T.J. Holmes, revealing that she wants it to be "a very intimate gathering."
As reported by People, during the recent episode of the couple's podcast, Amy & T.J., Holmes asked his partner about her ideal wedding day.
In response, she said, "Justice of the peace. Vegas."
To which the former Good Morning America host asked, "Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas? I thought only Elvis did them … That’s where you want to have it."
After sharing a joke, Robach added, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere."
"I think that's probably, if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away, the renowned TV personality said.
Holmes laughed at Robach's statement as he said, "Running to Fiji, okay. You want to get away. Alright."
For the unversed, Robach and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught in photos engaging in an extramarital affair.
After the controversy, the two finalised their divorces from their respective partners and have been romantically linked since then.
Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film beat the numbers of original 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space
King Charles fighting to wars at the same time
The Monarch, 75 returned to London with Queen Camilla amid his cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry recently travelled to the UK to inquire after King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Selena Gomez ditched Taylor Swift to watch the Super Bowl with beau Benny Blanco and pals at home
Elle King came under fire for drunkenly ‘ruining’ Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday Grand Ole Opry tribute show