'The Golden Bachelorette' in the works at ABC: report

The Golden Bachelorette will reportedly see one of the women from The Golden Bachelor reprise their role

The Golden Bachelorette is set to debut on ABC this fall following the unbridled success of the Golden Bachelor.

The spin-off to the veteran dating show was announced by the network at a Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years,” the announcement confirmed.

Details of the show, including cast and release date are currently underway and will be announced at a later date.

According to ABC, over 43 million viewers tuned in for the debut season of The Golden Bachelor in November 2023, which saw Gerry Turner, 72, find love again in Theresa Nist, 70, who eventually went on to tie the knot with one another earlier this year.

Beloved host of the Bachelor franchise Jesse Palmer previously revealed that he had been “clamoring” the network execs to announce the female rendition of the Golden Bachelor.

"I just love the group of women on Gerry's season. I can't single one out specifically. I think there's a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity,” he told ET at the time.