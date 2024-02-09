Bill Maher decides against Kanye West after 2 hour Podcast

Bill Maher won't release Kanye West podcast

Bill Maher reveals zero plans to release a more than an hour long podcast recorded with Kanye West.



“We were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time,” Maher, 68, reevaled on the Monday, February 5, episode of TMZ Investigates.

“He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West.”

Maher said that he anticipated talking with West, 46, would be a "learning moment," but after sitting down with the musician, Maher decided he didn't want to "contribute" to the situation and eventually cancelled the show.

The comedian's decision comes ahead of the release of West's next collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, which is due to be released on February 9 following several delays.

Vultures stirred debate even before its publication with the title track’s debut late last year.

West raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish b-tch / I just f–ked Scooter [Braun]’s b-tch.”

Fans have also pointed out that the album artwork incorporates a painting by Caspar David Friedrich, a Romantic-era German landscape painter who was popular with favouring Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.