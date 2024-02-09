Jennifer Garner applauds Mark Ruffalo at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Garner pays heartfelt tribute to Mark Ruffalo at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Garner has recently lauded Mark Ruffalo after he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA on Thursday.



At the ceremony, Garner paid heartfelt tribute to her 13 Going On 30 co-star Ruffalo, saying he “added depth to what was light”.

While praising his acting, Garner said, “You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world.”

“Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you,” stated the Alias actress.

Garner mentioned, “Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says, 'Okay, the good and right thing has happened’.”

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says,” she remarked.

During her speech, Garner also quipped, “How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?”

“I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley — I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years,” she pointed out.

Garner also joked that Ruffalo dropped out from the rom-com after the first rehearsal of the “Thriller” dance.

“He was shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me,” added the actress.