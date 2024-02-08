Kelly Rowland says Jay-Z made artists ‘very seen, heard’ with Grammy speech

Kelly Rowland was all praises for Jay-Z as he called out the Grammy Awards for previously snubbing his wife, Beyoncé.

The former member of Destiny’s Child said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the rapper’s words rang true for her.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” Rowland, said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said," added Rowland. "I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."

During the 2024 Grammys on February 4th, Jay-Z accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as he brought his daughter Blue Ivy on stage.

Read More: Jay-Z thrashes 2024 Grammys for snubbing wife Beyonce once again

In his speech, he addressed wife Beyoncé winning a record 32 awards but never winning in the top category of album of the year.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said.

Rowland also expressed her disbelief as to how Beyoncé hadn't won Album of the Year.

"I feel like she is an icon... and that's for a reason -- it's because she starts trends. She is innovative, her thoughts are big and bright and she just jumps for them and does it," Rowland marvelled.

"I think that her albums are a reflection of that, and it should be really celebrated in that way."