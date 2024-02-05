Jay-Z thrashes 2024 Grammys for snubbing wife Beyonce once again

Jay-Z was not pleased with the Grammys for snubbing his wife Beyoncé once again for Album of the Year.

The rapper, who brought daughter Blue Ivy onstage, accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, called out the Grammys, noting Beyoncé has dozens of Grammys but has never won the top honour.

“We want ya’ll to get it right. We love ya’ll. At least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective because it’s music. And it’s opinion-based,” the hip hop artist, 54, said during his acceptance speech.

He then addressed wife Beyoncé winning a record 32 awards but never winning in the top category of album of the year.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he continued.

“Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” he said, getting an audible reaction from the audience.

“When I get nervous I tell the truth,” he replied. “But outside of that, we got to keep showing up.”

He added, “Keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time.”