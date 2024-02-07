Gina Carano sues Disney for discrimination following 'The Mandalorian' axe

Gina Carano sues Disney for firing her from the series 'The Mandalorian'

Actress Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilm as well as its parent company, The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, February 6 for discrimination following her unjust termination from series The Mandalorian.

The actress alleged that she was dismissed for expressing hot button issues on social media. The actress brought in the big guns, identifying two of her co-stars as ‘guilty’ for sharing similar statements.

Carano claimed that she had fallen prey to discrimination while others were still on the loose.

Speaking of discrimination, the 41-year-old went on to take a dig at the platform by alleging that two male co-stars faced no penalty for maligning Republicans as Nazis.

The former mixed martial artist filed the lawsuit with financial assistance from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Filed in federal court in California, the lawsuit claimed that Carano’s dismissal from the Disney+ series was unjust.

It read: “A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated.”

It further emphasized on the dismissal following her social media post, noting: “Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star.”

This came after the actress took to her social media, drawing comparisons between the treatment of American Republicans to the Jews in Nazi Germany.

The confession didn’t sit well with the streaming giant, resulting in the termination from the series.

None of the two, Disney or Lucasfilm have commented on the lawsuit.