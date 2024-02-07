Brie Larson shares her emotions after meeting Jennifer Lopez

Meeting her idol, Jennifer Lopez, at the 2024 Golden Globes last month is probably something Brie Larson will never get over.



The Oscar-winning actress talked about the touching exchange she had with J.Lo during a recent visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It quickly went viral on social media. Since Lopez is a major inspiration for Larson's desire to pursue a career in acting in Hollywood, she described the exchange as "very profound."

“My mom took me to the theatre to see Selena and it traumatized me, but also I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,'” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “She just kind of doesn’t exist for me as a human being. She’s, like, my God.”

Regarding the incident at the Golden Globes, the actor from The Marvels mentioned, "Someone asked me if I ever thought this day would come, and I replied that she does not exist in my world. That's not how I perceive things. For me, J.Lo is over there, and I'm on the other side of the TV screen, always."

Larson stated that due to being in shock, she does not recall meeting The Mother actress on the red carpet.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Lessons in Chemistry star watched a clip of herself and said she probably came off as "kinda creepy." She added that if someone approached her with that same energy during a casual interview, she would ask them to step back.

Larson mentioned that she hasn't heard from Lopez since the awards ceremony. Despite proposals for a joint project, there hasn't been any communication between them. the actress said, “I’m like, sorry, did you see my reaction? It’s not looking like a professional relationship is on the table for me.”