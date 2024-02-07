Travis Kelce’s ‘killing’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s Grammys 2024 red carpet look

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's Grammys 2024 red carpet look

Travis Kelce seems to be in love with Taylor Swift’s red carpet look.



The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs may be getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he didn't mind fielding questions about his girlfriend during a press conference in Las Vegas, the site of the big game.

Given his reputation for striking looks, it's hardly surprising that the 34-year-old Kelce approved of the Bejewelled singer's black-and-white Schiaparelli ensemble from the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2024.

“Oh, that was fresh. I liked that,” he told the reporters.

In addition, he made mention of the Lorraine Schwartz watch worn around the neck of the Grammy winner who broke all records, whose time was deliberately set to Midnight in homage to Swift's album, which took home the prestigious album of the year prize.

“It’s all about the accessories when you go to an awards show like that,” Kelce said. “She killed it.”

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about his teammate's connection and that it was "cool" to watch the couple's romance and be "a little bit part of it" as his wife Brittany Mahomes gets closer to Taylor, it appeared that Swift is the name everyone in Las Vegas is talking about.

Kelce had no trouble answering questions about Swift, even though the pop singer chose not to bring up her partner during her victory remarks.

Instead, she surprised fans by revealing that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.

What was his response when Swift became the first-ever recipient of the Grammy for album of the year four times?

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too,” he quipped.