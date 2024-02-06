Sarah Michelle Gellar on how Shannen Doherty helped her out during pandemic





Sarah Michelle Gellar feels grateful to Shannen Doherty for giving life during COVID

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently expressed her gratitude to her longtime pal Shannen Doherty for helping her out during COVID.

Speaking on the latest episode of Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, Sarah recalled, “You gave my children such a life in COVID and I was really struggling with how to give them that freedom and that room to be kids and have adventures.”

“And you opened your home to us in COVID in a way that I will for the rest of my life be grateful for,” remarked the 46-year-old.

Sarah, who shares two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., said, “You gave them adventures and just freedom.”

She told Shannen, “And I can never repay that because that was such a difficult time and so seeing my kids that happy and giving me a break.”

Sarah continued, “People don't know this, but Shannen sat there sometimes while they were on Zoom school and helped them and we would have blackouts and she would plan adventures.”

“It was such a special time. And while that time period was so stressful and I never want to repeat that, I never want homeschooling again,” stated the Scooby Doo actress.

Sarah added, “There are times where I miss that slow life and just being able to be like that and having your kids spend that time with you too, right?”