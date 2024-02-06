Prince Harry's emotional reunion with King Charles, Prince William excites fans

Prince William and Prince Harry, who used to enjoy very close relationship in the past, have been at loggerheads for the last couple of years but King Charles's latest health condition has paved ways for de-escalating tension between the two feuding brothers.

Prince Harry, who reportedly took a solo flight to the UK soon after finding about his father's deteriorating health condition, sparked speculations about his possible reunion with his elder brother Prince William as well.



In anticipation of Harry's possible reunion with the royal family, some of their fans have even begun to speculate about the emotional moment at the palace, with some guessing the Duke will burst into tears embracing his father and brother.

While, few others claimed that before this imaginary moment, Harry has to seek pardon from the monarch and Prince of Wales for his past stupidities.

The majority of the public, including some celebrities, want Harry and William to bury the hatchet and hug each other to resume the life as per the wish of their late mother Princess Diana, who dreamt her boys will always be supportive of one another.



Some royal experts and historians believe it could be a formal meeting as it seems impossible that Harry's one hug will heal the wounds of the royal family as Omid Scobie's newly released book has also worked as fuel to the fire in the situation.

