Justin Timberlake may spill his story to Oprah amid Britney Spears drama

Justin Timberlake may be considering sharing his side of the story after all, following the revelations his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears made in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.



Timberlake, who released new music after five years, came out with his single, Selfish, which was marred by his past with Spears.

The fans of the Gimme More singer set her 2011 track of the same name soaring on the charts, leaving fans to chatter about the drama rather than Timberlake’s new song.

“Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted the music to speak for itself but that's clearly not happening,” a source told The Sun (via Daily Mail).

Last week, the former *NSYNC member, 43, once again came under fire for seemingly taking a jab at Spears during a concert promoting his forthcoming album.

“He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening,” the insider continued.

“His comments onstage have only added fuel to the fire,” the insider added. “The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.”

Old wounds were reopened when Spears revealed that she was forced by Timberlake to have an abortion while they were dating in their teens. She also accused her ex for infidelity among other things.

Following the memoir, Timberlake had been getting a lot of heat from fans to the point where he had to turn off comments on Instagram, and his wife, Jessica Biel, had to, as well.