Jennifer Lopez opts for baggy look while out in New York City

Jennifer Lopez steps out in NYC in baggy look

Jennifer Lopez went for a casual and comfortable look for her latest outing in New York City Sunday.



The 54-year-old singer accessorised her cosy, taupe faux fur jacket and large gold hoops earrings to elevate her comfy yet casual ensemble.

She wore a loose-fitting white T-shirt tucked into a pair of wide-leg, high-waisted denim trousers underneath her glitzy, toasty coat.

Timberland boots completed the Shotgun Wedding actress's ensemble.

She didn't seem to be wearing any additional jewellery, save her wedding band and earrings. She was previously seen with a necklace bearing her husband Ben Affleck's name. This new appearance follows that observation.

During her solo stroll across the busy city, JLo slicked back her hair in a smooth upstyle.

She wore huge cat-eye sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

She seemed as though she was wearing little to no makeup under her sunglasses, showcasing her ageless beauty.

Although her husband did not accompany her on the vacation, over the weekend, she was seen wearing a necklace bearing his surname.

This is in advance of her impending February 16 album release, This Is Me... Now.

This Is Me... Then, her third studio album, is followed by her ninth album release.

She was in a relationship with Affleck at the time, and the 2002 album was dedicated to him.

Soon after, they decided to call it quits and get married to other people.

Years later, though, the couple reignited their love in 2021 and got married the following year.

Her upcoming album features several tracks that are dedicated to her spouse.