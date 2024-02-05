Taylor Swift takes Trevor Noah’s joke in good spirits

Taylor Swift amused by Trevor Noah's joke at Grammy Awards2024

Taylor Swift has recently taken Trevor Noah’s NFL joke in good spirits.



During the show, host Trevor said, “I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live.”

Trevor took a hilarious dig at football avid fans for slamming the pop star who began dating Travis Kelce.

Addressing fans, the former Daily Show host jokingly said, “On Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge.”

“Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football, that’s what I’ll do. Cut!” he quipped.

Interestingly, Taylor didn’t feel bad at Trevor’s witticism rather she laughed along with the joke.

Noah’s gag was applauded by Swifties as they compared it with Jo Koy's joke at the Golden Globes that didn’t set well with Taylor.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and appreciated Trevor, with one wrote, “Trevor Noah is killing it as the Grammy's host. This is how you make a joke with Taylor as a punchline. He then went on to lift up Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish. He's generating laughter AND love without misogyny.”

Another added, “Trevor Noah is such a good host like he’s referencing stuff that are current jokes (like the Kelly Clarkson joke, Taylor Swift NFL, TikTok removing music) but he’s not making it cringe he sounds natural.”