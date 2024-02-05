Taylor Swift pays 'homage' to Princess Kate at 2024 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift seemingly paid homage to Princess Kate by recreating one of her iconic looks for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The global music icon looked ethereal in a white floor-length Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high leg slit and black opera gloves.

Interestingly, Catherine wore a similar white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress with long black gloves.

As Swift's photos from the star-studded musical event went viral, royal fans started to draw comparisons between the singer's outfit to the Princess of Wales' look.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote, "Definitely a homage to Catherine!"

"Queen of Music Taylor Swift's tribute to our beautiful Princess Catherine, future Queen of the Kingdom! This must wound the Markle even more than Kate's iconic golden dress," wrote another fan.

Kate's well-wisher chimed in, "She’s solid #PrincessCatherineofWales and I’m all for it #taylorswift I can’t wait for The Eras tour in London."