Taylor Swift ‘responds’ to being accused of snubbing Celine Dion

Taylor Swift crushed down uproar over snubbing Céline Dion as soon as it began with a heartfelt embrace.

The 13-time Grammy-winning musician, 34, came under fire after she was accused of ‘ignoring’ the My Heart Will Go On singer, 55, as she presented Swift her the Album of the Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

When accepting the accolade, Swift was seen bringing on-stage all of her collaborators and gving them hugs, but Dion, who made a rare appearance amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), was not even mentioned.

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their disappointment. One person compared Swift’s speech to Miley Cyrus’ who made it all about Mariah Carey, who presented her with her first ever Grammy.

Another user compared the two moments pointing at the "disrespect" Swift has given to "Legendary" singer.

However, Swift quickly dismissed the hate coming her way as he posed next to the legendary singer backstage.

In the sweet snap shared by the Grammys, the two musicians were photographed in a sweet embrace.

Swift wrapped her arm across Dion to place her hand on her shoulder and the two leaned their heads against one another's. They looked elated to be linking up, as they were all smiles in the photo that they took together.

While the moment surfaced, some fans were still not okay with the moment and criticised Swifties for rushing to Swift's defence.

The Sunday’s award show is the second time Dion has been spotted out and about recently. Dion presented the Album of the Year award, which she won 27 years ago and was presented to her by Diana Ross and Sting.

Moreover, Dion also holds 16 Grammy wins from her long-spanning music career.