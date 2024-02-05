Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus disrespect Celine Dion, invite fans' hate

Celine Dion unrecognized by Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus at Grammys spark hate online

Celine Dion’s fans are not happy with Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus for avoiding the singer while accepting their awards and in their acceptance speech.



A moment of victory and controversy occurred at the 2024 Grammy Awards, centred around Canadian songbird Celine Dion's unexpected entrance.

Dion has battled stiff person syndrome since 2022 and seldom attends public gatherings, so her attendance at the esteemed occasion was a potent symbol of fortitude.

Dressed in a shining gown, Dion gave Taylor Swift, who set the record for most wins in the category with her critically acclaimed album Midnight, the Album of the Year award with elegance.

But what happened next clouded the happy occasion. Swift accepted the award with grace, but critics quickly called attention to her reportedly frigid attitude towards Dion, leading to charges of rudeness and neglect.

There was more criticism to come. The outcry on the internet was heightened when Miley Cyrus neglected to acknowledge Dion during her victory speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Disgruntled fans flooded social media, calling out both artists for what they perceived as a "snub" of the renowned star. Hashtags such as #GrammysFail and #RespectCeline became popular, and many people expressed their dismay and incredulity at what they saw as a lack of civility.

One fan took to social media and used a GIF to explain Celine Dion's reaction to "Taylor Swift & her friends running around on that stage for her award".

Another one called out Swift for her "cringey" actions, tweeting, "Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul," along with a footage of the moment.

A third fan suggested that Celine Dion was paid "dust" by Taylor Swift "making her first appearance in years amidst her health battle."

A fifth fan shifted the focus to Miley Cyrus, tweeting, "The way Miley Cyrus’s speech was all about Mariah and Taylor Swift didn’t even acknowledge the legend that is Celine Dion, especially with her health issues, on stage with her is annoying as hell #GRAMMYs."

In the meantime, many people praised Dion's appearance. Her courteous demeanour and bravery in facing her disease struck a profound chord with both fans and fellow musicians.