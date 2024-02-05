Cameron Diaz, Jamie Fox shoot ‘Back In Action’ amid Grammy hype

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Fox spotted together again at Back in Action set

In the time of the 2024 Grammy Awards Cameron Diaz and Jamie Fox are on work.



Further scenes for their film Back In Action were observed to be being shot by the two stars.

The stars of the A-list were pictured on the Atlanta set on Saturday afternoon.

Holding hands, the 56-year-old actor and the 51-year-old actress strolled across the production area looking happy.

Glenn Close, who will also be appearing in the movie, joined the Django Unchained star and his castmate, who was recently nominated for three NAACP Image Awards.

Wearing blue pants and a navy blue polo shirt, Foxx gave off a laid-back vibe on set and carried a red jumper over his left shoulder.

A Thursday Netflix sizzle video featured Back In Action clips to showcase the streamer's next slate of projects.

The Charlie's Angels actor and the Ray actor play married former CIA agents with children in the spy thriller.

But when their kids find out about their line of work, things become more problematic and they are dragged back into the spy industry.

The two seasoned A-list celebrities can be spotted on a speedboat and fighting men outside of a petrol station.

The outing comes amid the hype of 2024 Grammys.

On Sunday, February 4, the 67th Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

This year's star-studded event will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah, with special performances from Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and more.