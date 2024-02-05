Kyle Walker takes legal stand against Lauryn Goodman drama: 'endless mudslinging'

Kyle has sought assistance from Payne Hicks Beach, a London-based law firm

Kyle Walker has reportedly enlisted new legal representation to halt the 'mudslinging' surrounding his relationship with Lauryn Goodman, the mother of two of his children.

The 33-year-old footballer has purportedly engaged a team of 'dispute resolution' lawyers to put an end to the 'tsunami of false allegations.'

Kyle's marriage to his wife Annie Kilner faced challenges after it was disclosed that he had fathered a second child with Lauryn, who is also 33.

According to the Mirror, Kyle has sought assistance from Payne Hicks Beach, a London-based law firm, aiming to draw a line to protect his children.

A source close to Kyle told the publication that the footballer hopes they can 'all move on like adults rather than endless mudslinging'.

The insider said: 'Kyle has pointedly not spoken about the children as he wants to keep their names out of everything. But Lauryn seems determined to play that card, which is one of the reasons why lawyers have been instructed to try and bring an end to these games.'

A spokeswoman said: 'Kyle and Annie are disappointed that Lauryn continues to seek publicity and financial gain by promoting false, defamatory and intrusive media stories about them and their children.

'Apart from being factually inaccurate, these stories take no account of the best interests of the children. The matter is with their lawyers.'

It comes after Lauryn told her side of the story in an exclusive interview with the Mail and hit back at those who label her a 'homewrecker' over her relationship with Kyle.