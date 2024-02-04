BLACKPINK's Lisa first to lead French novel as K-pop idol

Lisa from Blackpink to star in french novel

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set be the subject of young French author JDufresneLamy’s novel that aims to offer readers an insight into the life of the K-pop idol.

According to Sohu.com, the novel will revolve around Lisa’s story, highlighting the K-pop singer’s life that made levels in the music industry.

It will further spotlight behind-the-scenes of K-pop, a world on its own.

The venture is supported by a leading publishing house, known for its work on Steve Jobs and The Da Vinci Code, garnering appreciation worldwide.

This came after the pop star attended the Yellow Peace Gala, held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The 26-year-old singer gave back-to-back spectacular solo performances, leaving the audience awestruck.

The Thai rapper and singer quickly gained popularity in France and this didn't come off as a shocker to her fans worldwide.

The event was hosted by a French hospital foundation by Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France.

The K-pop singer was majorly cheered on by Macron, paving the way for Lisa’s charm in French hearts.

This literary venture is set to bring France and the K-pop world together, establishing ties between the two.

Moreover, resulting in Lisa’s French glory days as she steps up as an international singer and the first among her group to garner appreciation worldwide, adding another feather to her cap.