Bon Jovi feted by legends: Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain lead star-studded tribute

The Los Angeles Convention Center was transformed into a rock arena on February 2nd, not for a concert, but for a celebration to honour Jon Bon Jovi as MusiCares' 2024 Person of the Year, and the night did not disappoint.



A star-studded lineup, including music legends Bruce Springsteen and Shania Twain, took the stage to pay tribute to the iconic frontman, creating an unforgettable evening.

Springsteen, a close friend and fellow New Jersey native, delivered a heartfelt rendition of Living on a Prayer, bringing the energy of their legendary stadium performances to the intimate Gala setting.

Shania Twain, known for her genre-bending sound and electrifying stage presence, offered a unique take on Bon Jovi's power ballad Bed of Roses. Her soulful vocals and captivating performance transformed the song into a powerful testament to love and resilience, leaving the audience mesmerized.

Other notable artists like Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, and the Goo Goo Dolls also graced the stage, each offering their interpretation of Bon Jovi's vast catalogue.

Bon Jovi, visibly moved by the outpouring of appreciation, took the stage later in the evening. He acknowledged the loss of Springsteen's mother just days prior, making his friend's presence even more meaningful.

"Bruce's mom passed two days ago, and when I first got the news he was already on the airplane here," Bon Jovi shared. "He certainly would've understood if he'd said he couldn't make it. But he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares and he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I am forever grateful to you for everything."

