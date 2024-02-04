Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' fizzles: Apple's spy thriller tanks at box office

Matthew Vaughn's star-studded action comedy Argylle opened with a whimper this weekend, grossing a mere $16.5 million in its domestic debut. This marks the latest disappointment for Apple's foray into big-budget filmmaking and raises questions about the tech giant's theatrical strategy.



The film, reportedly costing a hefty $200 million to produce, fell short of expectations and industry predictions. Its Friday haul of $5.6 million suggests a steep uphill climb to recoup its investment. Overseas numbers aren't much brighter, with Argylle estimated to bring in $16.9 million globally in its opening weekend.

Critics haven't been kind to Argylle, with many citing its generic plot, underdeveloped characters, and excessive reliance on style over substance. Audiences seem to agree, with the film garnering a middling score on review aggregators.

This lackluster performance comes after Apple's previous ventures, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon, also underperformed at the box office. While these films received critical acclaim, their limited theatrical releases and simultaneous streaming premieres may have hampered their success.

Argylle's failure raises questions about Apple's commitment to theatrical filmmaking. The company reportedly has several other high-budget films in the pipeline, but their commercial viability remains uncertain. Whether Apple will adjust its strategy or scale back its theatrical ambitions is unclear.

For Matthew Vaughn, Argylle marks a rare misstep in his otherwise successful career. The director, known for films like Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, will likely bounce back, but the financial losses from Argylle will sting.