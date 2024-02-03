Kanye West wipes his social media accounts to protect wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori's marriage has reportedly entered a 'new dynamic' as the American rapper has wiped his social media, according to a a new report.

There have been numerous rumours about Kanye's controlling behaviour toward Australian-born beauty since they went public with their marriage.

The 46-year-old rapper, who denies any controlling claims, has been sharing some racy and very provocative snaps of his wife online. In the photos, Bianca can be seen wearing very little clothing.

But over the last few days, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's social media accounts have been wiped, which comes as fans worry for Bianca amid the controlling claims, following Kanye's outburst in the street and bust-up with a female reporter.

Speaking to The Mirror, Hollywood guru Lynn Carratt said: "It seems Kanye has a certain way he likes his partners to dress, but that seems to have changed because he used to criticise Kim’s provocative outfits, but that’s all Bianca wears these days."



Lynn continued: "But with his social media blackout, the pictures have been erased, so let's hope we see a new dynamic in their relationship. After all, Bianca is the only person who really knows what’s going on behind closed doors."

