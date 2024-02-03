Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage ‘not the same’ amid split rumours

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been spending ample of time away from each other, fueling rumours of an impending split.

Speculations went rife about the couple’s potential troubles in marriage after the Hollaback Girl singer’s cut-throat message to the country star ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working,” Gwen said ahead of her gig at the Venetian in Las Vegas, while former The Voice judge took to stage at Nashville’s Big Bash.



“They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” a source told Life & Style. “It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone.”

Their lack of spending time with each other together is of particular concern due to their packed schedules in the coming month.

Shelton will soon embark on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, while Stefani is gearing up for reunion of No Doubt at Coachella in spring.

“Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed,” the insider explained. “Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing.”