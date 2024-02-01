Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton silence divorce rumours

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going stronger than ever despite the swirling divorce rumours.

The couple has been marred by speculations of marital woes ever since they spent the New Year’s Eve separately.

However, Stefani reassured fans that all is well between them by showing off a heartfelt gesture from the country singer ahead of her reunion with No Doubt at Coachella.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s marriage going downhill since New Year’s: report

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Hollaback Girl singer posted a photo of a Polaroid picture of the duo, captioned: “never knew a love like this [heart]”.

The Polaroid rested on a surface alongside a bunch of purple irises.

A second post from Stefani featured the flowers bouquet in a vase adjacent to a window. A post-it card besides the vase read: “TO: PRETTY GIRL LOVE, BLAKE”.

Most recently, photos of the couple hanging out at a horse and ranch business, Dennards, in Whitesboro, Texas, were posted by the store on their official Facebook account.

In the series of photos, Stefani and Shelton posed with the owners of the store.

“Two of our faves stopped by last night for some after hours shopping at Dennards! So glad to have y’all @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani!” they captioned the post.

