Landon Barker admits he's 'scared' of Travis, Kourtney Kardashian's new baby

Landon Barker appeared to walk back on his disappointment with his step-sibling in a recent interview.

During an appearance on the red carpet of Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on Thursday, the social media influencer clarified his previous comments about his father Travis Barker’s new son Rocky 13, with step-mother Kourtney Kardashian.

“OK, let me get down deep it into it,” he told ET. “I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one [years old], they’re just so fragile.”

However, the Downfalls High star went on to note, "It’s been amazing; it’s been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them."

Landon, whom the Blink-182 drummer shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, previously hinted at disappointment at the birth of a boy, confessing he “totally was rooting for a little girl.”

“I actually haven’t even held it,” the Friends With Your Ex singer told host Jess Lucero on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio in November.

He later doubled down on his remarks in a conversation with Zach Sand, insisting that though it was “not a competition.”

“There’s another boy, unfortunately,” he added.