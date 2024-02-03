Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ over ‘Rocky’ costar Carl Weathers death at 76

Carl Weathers, Sylvester Stallone costar, died at the age of 76

Sylvester Stallone is “sad” over the “horrible loss” of Carl Weathers death.



“This is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so so torn up I can’t even tell you,” Stallone, 77, shared in a Friday, February 2, Instagram video tribute.

“Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn’t realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him.”

In addition to praising the late actor's "voice, size, power, and athletic ability," Stallone said that the actor was "brilliant", "most importantly in his heart and soul."

Referring to Weathers' passing as a "horrible loss," he gestured to the artwork behind him, which showed Weathers and Stallone competing in their last on-screen confrontation as Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa, respectively, in the 1976 movie.

“It was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together and I’ll never forget it,” he said of the classic scene.

“He was magic and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So, Apollo, keep punching.”

“We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keep punching,” Stallone captioned the post.

The Predator actor's family had earlier on Friday revealed Weathers' passing at age 76.



