George RR Martin: So far, 2024 looks to be even worse

George RR Martin calls 2023 nightmare of a year

George RR Martin thinks social media is ruled by anti-fans who only focus on toxicity and negativity.



The Game of Thrones author penned a personal blog over the pain and sufferings they endured in 2023.

“I found I had no appetite for living through any of that again,” she wrote.

Martin stated, “2023 was a nightmare of a year, for the world and the nation and for me and mine, both professionally and personally. I am very glad that it is over.”

“I take solace where I can,” remarked the 75-year-old.

The author would indulge “in chocolate thrones, if nowhere else. In books. In films and television shows… though even there, toxicity is growing”.

“The era of rational discourse seems to have ended,” he noted.

Recalling old days, Martin mentioned, “It used to be fun talking about our favourite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different.”

“But somehow in this age of social media, it is no longer enough to say, ‘I did not like book X or film Y, and here’s why’,” he stated.

Martin confessed, “Social media is ruled by anti-fans who would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped… It is all so sad.”

The author added, “Unfortunately, so far 2024 looks to be even worse.”