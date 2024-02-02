Fans join Bruce Springsteen in bidding farewell to late mom Adele

Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele Springsteen, has passed away at the age of 98 – 13 years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The rock legend shared the sad news on his Instagram Thursday, revealing that Adele – who captured the hearts of fans or her unwavering support of Bruce and her captivating dance performances – passed away on Wednesday, January 31st.

In a heartfelt tribute befitting her love for dance, The Boss honored Adele’s memory by sharing a poignant video of them dancing together.

In the caption, the Dancing in the Dark singer further inscribed the lyrics of his 1988 track The Wish – an ode to his mother written the same year that saw the passing of her husband and Bruce’s father, Douglas.



Heartbroken fans flooded the comments, reminiscing about their favorite memories of Adele.

One fan shared, "I was lucky enough to cut a rug with Mrs. Springsteen a few times. A beautiful soul," while another recalled, "Always a treat to see her smile and dancing at shows. What a life!"

The Stone Phony, a music venue frequented by Bruce during his years as an emerging star, also paid tribute, writing, “We will remember the great moments seeing Bruce dancing with Adele in the concerts. And the incredible shows in Broadway.”

Adele was instrumental in nurturing Bruce’s musical talents and pushed him to become a musician – even buying him his first electric guitar. She was diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, but her spirit never waned.

In 2020, Bruce admitted to AARP, “She can’t really speak, but you know when you see her, she still momves to rhythm if you create rhythm or put music on, and she’s happy.”