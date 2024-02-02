Jennifer Lopez takes notes from Taylor Swift to mark 25 years of music career

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift as she is all set to celebrate her shining 25 years as a musician with a massive global tour and a film based on her performances.

As reported by The Mirror, an insider claimed that the Ain't Your Mama singer "plans to bring the party to the stage and celebrate her quarter of a century at the top of the charts" in the next year.

The source added the musician is ready to play live and wants to thank the fans for the support they have given her in recent years.

An insider from the music industry further revealed that Lopez will be performing her all-time hit songs on stage. "It will be a real trip down memory lane."

"The US shows will come first and then she will work out what shows she wants to do elsewhere in the world. Her team are working out which International dates will work for her schedule," the report suggested.



It is also reported that The Boy Next Door actress "may also work on a film about the tour including a documentary element too."

For the unversed, in 2023, the pop music icon Swift released The Eras Tour film, which broke box office records.

An insider shared that Lopez "could add tens of millions to her bank account with this deal."