Pregnant Annie Kilner looks 'downcast' amid Kyle Walker paternity scandal

Pregnant Annie Kilner was spotted for the first time since revealing her baby bump as she headed to her gym in Cheshire on Friday, amidst her ongoing personal troubles.

The 31-year-old WAG maintained a serious expression before her workout, dealing with the fallout from her ex Kyle Walker's paternity scandal.

Wearing an oversized jumper and black leggings, Annie chose comfort with white trainers and socks.

This outing followed her appearance with fellow WAG Natasha Massey the previous day, seeking support from the wife of Ched Evans, who supported her spouse during imprisonment and subsequent appeal for rape.

Despite reports that Annie aims to present a united front with Manchester City player Kyle, their two-year marriage is in turmoil after revelations of his second secret love child with mistress Lauryn Goodman. Annie shares three children with her estranged husband.

Amid the paternity scandal, there are claims that Kyle and his betrayed wife will strive to appear unified and prioritize their children after his affair.

Fans have labeled the England star a 'disgrace' following his admission to fathering a secret child with influencer Lauryn while still married to his 'best friend' Annie.

He had already fathered a son, three-year-old Kairo, with Lauryn following an earlier separation from his wife in 2020.