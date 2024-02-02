Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day plans revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada to recall sweet memories of their early relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Canada this month for a special celebration. The couple will fly to Canada on three-day visit (from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations.

Canada is a very special place for Harry and Meghan. They even made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where the former Hollywood actress lived while filming Suits.



"I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything,” Prince Harry previously told PEOPLE.

The couple are expected to celebrate the moments in style as they will renew their vow to live together forever on the lovers' day.

King Charles III's youngest son Harry founded the international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014.



Harry and Meghan's photographer pal Misan Harriman has also shared two new images of the couple ahead of their trip to the country very close to their hearts.