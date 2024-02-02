Taylor Swift or Kim Kardashian: Who is more popular?

Two of the biggest names in Hollywood are Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. However, when it comes to influencing trends in the makeup industry, Kim Kardashian performed better than Taylor Swift.



After Kim Kardashian received a score of just over 18,200, a further study conducted by mobile game designer Slingo, which examined 300 celebrities from different fields, revealed that Taylor Swift continues to be the most influential figure in beauty routines, with over 22,000 Google searches.

Despite receiving 21,200 searches, Kylie Jenner, who is known for her fashion sense, surprisingly didn't make it to the top spot.

With more than 6,000 searches, superstar Kendall Jenner ranked last.

It follows what appears to be a protracted rivalry between the two. In one such incident, astute fans saw that Taylor and Kim were still at odds, claiming that Taylor had slapped Kim in the song Vigilante ****.

"She needed a cold hard proof so I give her some. She had the envelope. Where'd you think she got it from?" she crooned.

"Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride. Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife."