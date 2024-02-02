Denise Richards, NeNe Leakes lead cast in lifetime movie 'Hunting Housewives'

Former Real Housewives stars Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes are teaming up for a brand new Lifetime movie titled Hunting Housewives, premiering March 9th. This action-packed drama throws the glamourous housewives into the wilderness, where they must fight for survival against both the elements and deadly hunters.



Richards, known for her roles in Starship Troopers and Wild Things, trades in her Hollywood lifestyle for the rugged outdoors. She plays Vivienne, a high-maintenance socialite forced to rely on her resourcefulness when their weekend spa getaway takes a shocking turn. Leakes, the sassy firecracker from Atlanta, portrays Vanessa, another housewife whose sharp wit and determination will be crucial in their fight for survival.

Joining them are Kym Johnson-Herjavec (Shark Tank) and Melyssa Ford (Tyler Perry's House of Payne), rounding out the diverse group of ladies thrust into this unexpected adventure. As their plane crashes in the middle of nowhere, their designer bags and stilettos are swapped for survival instincts and makeshift weapons.

Hunting Housewives promises a thrilling blend of action, suspense, and even some humour as the unlikely heroines navigate the harsh terrain, overcome internal conflicts, and face a mysterious group of hunters.

Executive producer Emily Zimmy shares, "We wanted to create a movie that's both exciting and thought-provoking. 'Hunting Housewives' shows how strong and resilient women can be, even when faced with the most challenging circumstances."

Mark your calendars for March 9th and prepare to see these "housewives" trade in their diamonds for survival skills in Lifetime's action-packed adventure, Hunting Housewives.